Image copyright Redcar and Cleveland Council Image caption The council is warning the public to avoid the area after 1,000 tonnes of rock crumbled on to the beach

Beachgoers and walkers have been warned to avoid a beach on Teesside after part of a cliff collapsed.

Redcar and Cleveland Council said people should stay away from the Skinningrove and Hummersea area after 1,000 tonnes of rock fell when a cliff collapsed earlier this week.

Posting on Twitter, the council said the area was unsafe.

The area will be inspected over the next few days in a bid to make it safe, it said.

The council post added: "Earlier this week there was a partial cliff collapse in the Skinningrove and Hummersea area of approximately 1,000 tonnes.

"Be aware of the potential dangers and please help us to keep people safe by spreading this message."