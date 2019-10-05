Image copyright Durham County Council Image caption Wynch Bridge has cast iron Tuscan-style columns with wrought iron suspension cables and handrails and a wooden deck

A 200-year-old Grade II-listed bridge is to be closed for two months for urgent repairs.

Wynch Bridge near High Force waterfall in Teesdale, County Durham, is one of the area's best known landmarks.

From Monday the bridge will be shut for timber decking and suspension joints to be fixed, Durham County Council said.

Visitors to High Force Waterfall will have to use other bridges and foothpaths across the River Tees while the work is carried out.

Brian Buckley, Durham County Council's strategic highways manager, said: "This structure is not only of historic importance, but it also provides a vital link across the River Tees, connecting walkers to the Pennine Way and High Force.

"We appreciate that for visitors walking between Bowlees visitor centre and High and Low Force waterfalls this may be an inconvenience.

"In the meantime, there are alternative paths and footbridges across the river."

The crossing was built for the Duke of Cleveland in 1820.