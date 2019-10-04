Image copyright Family handout Image caption Hilary Simmons (right) collapsed less than half an hour after the confrontation

A Tesco worker's death after she confronted a shoplifter was a result of natural causes, a jury has concluded.

Hilary Simmons, 59, was taken ill at a Tesco Express store on Corporation Road in Middlesbrough on 30 April 2018. She died the same day.

A post-mortem found she was suffering from a heart disease which could have caused her death at any time.

A pathologist found the stress of the shoplifter "directly contributed to her death", but not to a criminal standard.

The inquest at Teesside Coroner's Court started on Wednesday.

The inquest, previously heard shoplifter Michael James Love was later convicted of theft.

Giving evidence on Wednesday, Mr Love said he had concealed a bottle of wine inside his jacket but was challenged by Mrs Simmons.

In his police interview, he claimed she shouted and swore at him and alleged that she pushed him, though this was denied by other witnesses.

He denied pushing her and claimed he had wanted to leave but Mrs Simmons stopped him, which was also disputed by other witnesses.

Hilary Simmons was taken ill soon after the incident at the Tesco Express store

Another Tesco employee, Laura Woodison, previously told the court Mrs Simmons tended to be "strong and assertive" with shoplifters and seemed "angry and frustrated" at the incident.

She said: "Hilary took it personally. It was almost like they had gone into her home and taken something. These two got under Hilary's skin. She never made contact with them."

Earlier Mrs Simmons husband, Stan, told the court his wife had loved her job and was a "bubbly and generous person."