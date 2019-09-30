Image caption Clouds of smoke have been billowing over the town

A large fire has broken out at a salvage yard in Middlesbrough.

Fire crews were called to the site on the corner of Commercial Street and Vulcan Street at about 14:00 BST.

Large plumes of smoke have been billowing over the town, and people down wind of it have been warned to stay indoors with windows shut.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said there had been no reports of casualties, six appliances were at the scene, and nearby roads had been closed.

Image caption The site is close to the Transporter Bridge

Dozens of cars are reported to be alight and a number of explosions have been heard.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk