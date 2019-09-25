Katrice Lee: Arrest in 1981 missing toddler case 'a bombshell'
The father of a toddler who went missing in Germany 38 years ago has said he hopes for answers after an arrest was made in the case.
Katrice Lee, from Hartlepool, disappeared from a supermarket near a British army base in Paderborn in 1981.
Royal Military Police said an arrest had been made in the Swindon area, but would not comment any further.
Katrice's father Richard said he had become "angry" over the years, while news of the arrest was "a bombshell".
Military police are searching a terraced house and garden in the Moredon area of Swindon.
Mr Lee said: "Well it was a bombshell but as a father I hear other cases getting answers and [wonder] why can't I get answers on my case?
"Over the years I've become angry, I've become jealous and the reason I've become angry is because [the police] didn't do as they should have.
"The reason I get jealous is because other people have had a happy ending. I haven't and hopefully this time around I'll get the answers."
Katrice was with her mother at a Naafi supermarket when she vanished.
In 2012, Royal Military Police chiefs admitted mistakes were made during the initial investigation into her disappearance, and in 2017 the government agreed to review the case.
A year later, the Royal Military Police undertook a forensic search on the bank of the River Alma, near where she went missing.
- Arrest in 38-year-old mystery of vanished toddler
- Hunt for toddler 'every parent's nightmare'
- Missing toddler case to be reviewed
The river site was identified after the release of an age-progressed photo-fit of a man seen at the Naafi holding a child similar to Katrice.
Mr Lee, a former sergeant major, added: "When I look back at 1981 I never gave up then, and I haven't given up now.
"Because of my tenacity they are continuing to investigate so it's got to be good news but had I given up and rolled over, Katrice wouldn't have a chance."
Hartlepool's MP Mike Hill said the arrest was a "significant development" and he hoped the family would get answers.
"Like the rest of Hartlepool I stand squarely behind Richard and the family, they've have waited a long time for this," he added.
"I went out to Germany myself with Richard so I know the desperation there in terms of searching for Katrice."