Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Katrice Lee went missing on her second birthday while out shopping with her mother

The father of a toddler who went missing in Germany 38 years ago has said he hopes for answers after an arrest was made in the case.

Katrice Lee, from Hartlepool, disappeared from a supermarket near a British army base in Paderborn in 1981.

Royal Military Police said an arrest had been made in the Swindon area, but would not comment any further.

Katrice's father Richard said he had become "angry" over the years, while news of the arrest was "a bombshell".

Military police are searching a terraced house and garden in the Moredon area of Swindon.

Mr Lee said: "Well it was a bombshell but as a father I hear other cases getting answers and [wonder] why can't I get answers on my case?

"Over the years I've become angry, I've become jealous and the reason I've become angry is because [the police] didn't do as they should have.

"The reason I get jealous is because other people have had a happy ending. I haven't and hopefully this time around I'll get the answers."

Image caption Richard Lee has always maintained his daughter was abducted

Katrice was with her mother at a Naafi supermarket when she vanished.

In 2012, Royal Military Police chiefs admitted mistakes were made during the initial investigation into her disappearance, and in 2017 the government agreed to review the case.

A year later, the Royal Military Police undertook a forensic search on the bank of the River Alma, near where she went missing.

The river site was identified after the release of an age-progressed photo-fit of a man seen at the Naafi holding a child similar to Katrice.

Mr Lee, a former sergeant major, added: "When I look back at 1981 I never gave up then, and I haven't given up now.

"Because of my tenacity they are continuing to investigate so it's got to be good news but had I given up and rolled over, Katrice wouldn't have a chance."

Image copyright Royal Military Police Image caption Royal Military Police said this man was seen putting a child in a green saloon car near where Katrice Lee disappeared

Hartlepool's MP Mike Hill said the arrest was a "significant development" and he hoped the family would get answers.

"Like the rest of Hartlepool I stand squarely behind Richard and the family, they've have waited a long time for this," he added.

"I went out to Germany myself with Richard so I know the desperation there in terms of searching for Katrice."