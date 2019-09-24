Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Police said John Littlewood died from head injuries

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder by police investigating the death of a man near Hartlepool.

John Littlewood, 36, was discovered with head injuries at a house in Third Street, Blackhall Colliery, on 30 July.

The women, aged 35 and 44, were arrested in the village on Tuesday.

Three men previously arrested on suspicion of murder, who were subsequently released, have been rearrested. They all remain in custody.

Det Supt Kevin Weir, who is leading the investigation, said the new arrests were a "significant development" in a "complex investigation".

"We will be carrying out searches at properties in the Blackhall Colliery and Hartlepool areas throughout the day in connection with the investigation," he added.

"We will also be searching a property in the South Shields area."