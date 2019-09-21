Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Vicky Glass's body was found six weeks after she disappeared

Police investigating an unsolved murder have appealed for anyone with a "guilty conscience" to come forward.

Vicky Glass was 21 when she went missing from Middlesbrough in 2000 and her mutilated body was later found on the North Yorkshire moors near Danby.

In 2018, Cleveland Police's Historic Investigation Unit was given additional funding by the Home Office to reinvestigate the case.

The force launched a fresh appeal on what would have been her 40th birthday.

Insp Pete Carr said: "Vicky's life was cut short at such a young age and her family and friends have been robbed of precious time with her.

"Someone knows what happened to her and that information will have been a weight to carry over the last two decades.

"Now is the time to come forward - our investigation is continuing and someone may be able to give us the last piece of the jigsaw so we solve this case and get justice for Vicky and her family."