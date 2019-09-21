Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Hemwand Ali Hussain's family said they were deeply saddened by his death

A second man has been charged with murdering a father-of-two who was found dead in a house in Hartlepool.

Hemwand Ali Hussain, 30, was discovered in a property on Charterhouse Street on 15 September.

Cleveland Police has charged a 22-year-old man with murder and he is due to appear before magistrates later.

A 38-year-old man, who was previously charged with murder, has been remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Monday.