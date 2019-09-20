Tees

Redcar SSI: Two men killed in fire on former steelworks site

  • 20 September 2019
Emergency services at the SSI site
Image caption The pair were injured in a fire on a former steelworks site on Teesside

Two men have died after being injured in a fire on a former steelworks site.

Fire crews were called to the former coke ovens at the SSI site in South Bank, between Middlesbrough and Redcar, at about 14:15 BST on Thursday.

The site was evacuated and a cordon set up.

Cleveland Police Det Supt Tariq Ali said: "The families of those two men have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time."

The force has "declared a major incident" and firefighters remained on the scene overnight.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

The steelworks announced its closure in 2015 when its Thai-based owners went into liquidation and 2,200 workers lost their jobs.

In January, a deal was agreed to transfer more than half of the developable land at the former Redcar Steelworks to the South Tees Development Corporation.

