Redcar SSI: Two men killed in fire on former steelworks site
Two men have died after being injured in a fire on a former steelworks site.
Fire crews were called to the former coke ovens at the SSI site in South Bank, between Middlesbrough and Redcar, at about 14:15 BST on Thursday.
The site was evacuated and a cordon set up.
Cleveland Police Det Supt Tariq Ali said: "The families of those two men have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time."
The force has "declared a major incident" and firefighters remained on the scene overnight.
The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.
The steelworks announced its closure in 2015 when its Thai-based owners went into liquidation and 2,200 workers lost their jobs.
In January, a deal was agreed to transfer more than half of the developable land at the former Redcar Steelworks to the South Tees Development Corporation.