Image caption Two people have been injured in a fire on a former steelworks site on Teesside

Fire crews were called to the former coke ovens at the SSI site in South Bank, Redcar, at about 14:15 BST.

The site has been evacuated and a cordon is in place up to 150m (482ft) away.

Cleveland Police said it is unable to confirm the "specific level of injury at this stage". The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said it was "monitoring the situation closely".

A statement added: "Engineers on-site are working closely with the emergency services who are at the scene and working with the Health and Safety Executive."

The steelworks announced its closure in 2015 when its Thai-based owners went into liquidation and 2,200 workers lost their jobs.

In January, a deal was agreed to transfer more than half of the developable land at the former Redcar Steelworks to the South Tees Development Corporation.