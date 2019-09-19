Tees

Thornaby pub attack: Man charged with manslaughter

  • 19 September 2019
The Roundel pub, Thornaby Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said they were called to The Roundel on Tuesday evening

A man has been charged with manslaughter following an attack at a pub.

The victim was hurt at The Roundel on Mitchell Avenue in Thornaby, Teesside, at about 21:15 BST on Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

A 39-year-old man will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court later. A 18-year-old man also arrested in connection with the incident has been released with no further action.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites