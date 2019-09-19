Thornaby pub attack: Man charged with manslaughter
A man has been charged with manslaughter following an attack at a pub.
The victim was hurt at The Roundel on Mitchell Avenue in Thornaby, Teesside, at about 21:15 BST on Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital where he later died.
A 39-year-old man will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court later. A 18-year-old man also arrested in connection with the incident has been released with no further action.