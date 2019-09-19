Image copyright Family Handout Image caption The family of Hemwand Ali Hussain said they were deeply saddened by his death

A man has been charged with the murder of a father-of-two who was found dead in a house.

Hemwand Ali Hussain, 30, was discovered in the property on Charterhouse Street in Hartlepool at about midday on Sunday.

Mr Hussain's family said they were "deeply saddened by the tragic loss".

A 38-year-old man is due to appear before Teesside magistrates later. Cleveland Police is appealing for witnesses.