Hemwand Ali Hussain: Victim in Hartlepool murder inquiry named
- 17 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man found dead at a house in Hartlepool has been named by police.
Hemwand Ali Hussain, 30, was discovered at the property in Charterhouse Street at about midday on Sunday.
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Mr Hussain's family said they were "deeply saddened by the tragic loss". Cleveland Police said it did not believe there was any risk to the wider public but officers remained in the area.