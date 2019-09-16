Man arrested on suspicion of Hartlepool murder
- 16 September 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a house in Hartlepool.
The victim, who has not yet been formally identified, was discovered at the property on Charterhouse Street at about midday on Sunday.
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Cleveland Police said it did not believe there was any risk to the wider public but officers remained in the area.