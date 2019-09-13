Image copyright Family photo Image caption Michael Phillips was found with multiple injuries in a house in Hartlepool in June

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man found with multiple injuries.

The body of Michael Phillips, 39, was discovered at a house on Rydal Street, Hartlepool on 10 June.

Seven men, aged between 30 and 54, have already been charged with murder. Four other people arrested have been released while investigations continue.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of obstructing the course of justice and assisting an offender.

He remains in custody.

One person arrested has been released with no further action.

