Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Sarah Liddell and her father Michael were killed in the crash

A driver who was speeding at up to 130 mph before crashing and killing a father and daughter has been jailed.

Michael Liddell, 68, and his daughter Sarah, 41, died in the crash on the A171 at Guisborough on 13 June.

Bulgarian national Mario Dzhambazov previously pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

At Teesside Crown Court, the 19-year-old, who had been living in Whitby, was jailed for eight years. He was also banned from driving for 10 years.

Judge Stephen Ashurst described the crash as "horrific".

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Mario Dzhambazov admitted causing death by dangerous driving

Cleveland Police said Mr Liddell's family, from Marske, near Redcar, had been "utterly devastated" by their loss.

A statement read to the court from Ms Liddell's partner Martin Durrant said: "No parent should have to sit with their two children and tell them their granddad and mum have been killed.

"We were torn apart and will never be the same again. I have no idea how we will get through each day.

"The grief we feel is every minute of every day."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk