Image caption Police carried out enquiries at three properties on Teesside after the arrest

A Middlesbrough man has been charged with offences under the Terrorism Act.

The 21-year-old is accused of seven counts of possessing a document or record likely to be useful to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism.

He was arrested in north London on 31 August.

The man was charged by Counter Terrorism North East, and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

An address in the capital and three on Teesside were searched by officers after the arrest.

