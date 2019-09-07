Image copyright Redcar & Cleveland Council Image caption The lift transports people from the town's pier up the steep incline to the top of the cliff

Saltburn cliff tramway is to close temporarily for further safety improvements.

The Victorian funicular at Saltburn opened in June 1884 to transport people from the town's pier up the steep incline to the top of the cliff.

The lift will close for a week from Monday to allow a hydraulic pump to be installed and for its twice-yearly inspection.

It reopened in August 2018 after its biggest refurbishment since 2010.

Redcar and Cleveland Council said the new hydraulic pump would "reduce outage times for scheduled maintenance".

Councillor Wayne Davies said: "We'd rather not close it but it is essential it is shut temporarily to adhere to regulation changes and to maintain safety standards, which can't be compromised.

"We've planned this short closure to take place after the school holidays to minimise disruption to people enjoying a day at Saltburn beach."

