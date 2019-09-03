Image caption George Reynolds had denied harassing the county councillor

The former chairman of Darlington Football Club has been found guilty of harassing a Durham county councillor.

George Reynolds, 83, went to the home of Heather Smith and wrote "unpleasant and threatening" letters in a row over a planned leisure development.

He was convicted of harassment without violence by district judge Tim Capstick at Teesside Magistrates' Court.

Reynolds, who was told he should be "thoroughly ashamed" of his actions, was fined £600 with £620 costs.

The court heard Reynolds, who had denied the charge, was "full of hell" after Ms Smith told the council holiday lodges he was developing at Toft Hill, near Bishop Auckland, did not have planning permission.

'Sad day'

She had taken photographs of the work and sent them to planning officials at Durham County Council.

Judge Capstick, who said it was a "sad day to see an 83-year-old-in court", also made Reynolds, of Neville's Cross, Durham, the subject of a restraining order for two years and imposed a £60 victim surcharge.

After the hearing Reynolds - who stood down as chairman of Darlington in 2004 - said when police came to arrest him he "thought he was on a murder charge".

"I've never seen anything like it. There were three of them," he said.

"At first they couldn't get me in the meat wagon because I can't walk very well now. They had to lift me up."

Ms Smith declined to comment.