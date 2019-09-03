Image copyright Google Image caption Mary Graham, 68, died two days after the crash near Newton Aycliffe

A 34-year-old man has denied causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash in County Durham.

Mary Graham, 68, from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, died after the car she was in crashed with a Ford Transit van on the A1(M) on 2 August.

Razwan Hussain, from Dewsbury, admitted being over the drink limit, aggravated vehicle taking and driving without insurance at Teesside Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody for a trial at the same court on 28 January.

Appearing at court via videolink from Durham prison, Hussain also pleaded not guilty to two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.