A cannabis farm with plants believed to have a street value of more than £1m has been discovered at a Teesside industrial estate.

More than 800 mature plants were found at the unit on Middlesbrough's Mickelton Road on Friday.

Cleveland Police said its officers continue to be on-site.

Two men, aged 35 and 42, have been charged with cultivating cannabis and will appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Monday.

