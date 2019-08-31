Image copyright Family photo Image caption Michael Phillips was found with multiple injuries

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder as police continue their investigation into the death of a Teesside man.

The body of Michael Phillips, 39, was discovered at a property in Rydal Street, Hartlepool, on 10 June.

The 22-year-old woman is also accused of assisting an offender. She has been released while inquiries continue.

Five men, aged between 30 and 54, appeared in court earlier this week charged with Mr Phillips' murder.

Two other men, aged 39 and 44, had already pleaded not guilty to murder, assault and possessing a weapon.

They are set to face trial in January.

