Youngsters gathering in a Teesside town face being ordered to move on after police imposed a dispersal order days after an officer was punched.

The order for central Redcar allows police and community support officers to force troublemakers to leave the area.

Anyone failing to leave, or who returns, could be arrested, Redcar Town Neighbourhood Policing Team said.

It will be in place until 16:00 BST on Sunday.

Police said the order was intended to protect residents, shoppers and workers from "predominantly youth and alcohol-related" trouble.

A police officer suffered minor injuries on Tuesday when he was punched in the face and neck on Aske Road.

Cleveland Police had been responding to a report of a disturbance involving a group of youths causing criminal damage.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault and using threatening or abusive words likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

