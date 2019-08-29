Image copyright Family photo Image caption Michael Phillips was found with multiple injuries in a house in Hartlepool in June

Five men have been charged with the murder of a Hartlepool man who was found with multiple injuries at a house in the town.

The body of Michael Phillips, 39, was discovered at the property in Rydal Street on 10 June.

Cleveland Police said the five local men, aged between 30 and 54, were due to appear in court later.

Two other men, aged 39 and 44, have denied murder, assault and possessing a weapon.

They are awaiting a trial in January.