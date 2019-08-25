Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Durham Lane in Eaglescliffe, near Coatham Beck

An elderly couple were seriously injured when their car crashed into two horses.

Their Mitsubishi Colt hit the animals which were loose on Durham Lane, Eaglescliffe, shortly before 21:00 BST on Saturday.

The car left the road and ended up among some trees, police said.

The driver, a man in his 80s, has severe facial injuries and his passenger, also in her 80s, has a serious head injury.

One horse was killed in the crash and the other had to be put down.

Police believe a third horse was unharmed and was led to safety by a woman who did not stay at the scene.

Officers are appealing for her to come forward and would also like to trace the horses' owner.