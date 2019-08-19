Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption A homemade petrol bomb was recovered from the scene, police said

A petrol bomb, a machete and CS spray were recovered from the scene of a disturbance involving a group of men on Teesside.

Cleveland Police said they responded to reports of trouble on Quenby Road in Billingham at 22:15 BST on Sunday.

Most of the group had dispersed by the time officers arrived, but a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a weapon in a public place.

No-one was hurt and police have appealed for witnesses.