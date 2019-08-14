Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Julie and John Littlewood said their son had a "heart of gold"

The "heartbroken" parents of a murdered County Durham man have appealed to the public for help in finding their son's killer.

John Littlewood, 36, was found with head injuries in a house on Third Street, Blackhall Colliery, on 30 July.

Three men arrested on suspicion of murder were later released under investigation.

His father, also John, and stepmother Julie said they were struggling to understand how their son had died.

A team of more than 50 Durham Police officers are involved in the hunt for those responsible for the 36-year-old's death.

Image caption John Littlewood was found in a house in Blackhall Colliery on 30 July

Mr Littlewood Snr, 55, said: "I am heartbroken. No parent should ever have to bury their son.

"John had a heart of gold, he would do anything for anyone. We just don't know why this has happened to him.

"I've lost a son, his siblings have lost their brother and his children have lost their dad.

"Someone out there must know something. We just want justice and whoever did this to him caught soon."

Det Supt Kevin Weir, who is leading the investigation, said: "This has been a horrific time for John's family, who just want answers to what happened to him and why.

"We need the community to come forward with that vital piece of information which could help us get justice."