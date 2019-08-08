Image copyright Google Image caption Mary Graham, 68, was a passenger in a Toyota Auris that collided with a Ford Transit van

A woman who died two days after a crash on the A1(M) in Country Durham has been identified by police.

Mary Graham, 68, from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, was a passenger in a Toyota Auris that collided with a Ford Transit van.

The crash happened on the southbound carriageway near Newton Aycliffe on 2 August.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was also charged with aggravated vehicle taking and driving without insurance.

He appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on 5 August and was remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on 2 September.

Two men, who were passengers in the Toyota Auris, remain in hospital.

One, aged 68, was seriously injured while the other, aged 47, was described as stable, Durham Constabulary said.

The woman who had been driving the car and an 11-year-old boy have been released from hospital.