Image caption Colin and Julie Cooper said the charity had helped them through a "dark" period in their lives

A charity set up by former Middlesbrough FC player Colin Cooper and his wife following the death of their son has made its final donation.

Finlay Cooper died from choking in 2002, just before his second birthday, and the fund bearing his name was launched four years later.

A £100,000 donation has now been made to Main, a charity which helps disabled children.

In total, the fund has raised more than £700,000.

"From such a dark part of our lives, we can stand here hand on heart and say everything's that's happened in the last 13 years of fundraising and being able to give back in Finlay's name has given us huge support, comfort and warmth," former defender Mr Cooper said.

His wife Julie described the efforts of the people of the North East as "amazing" and thanked them for "digging deep".

Image copyright Cooper Family Image caption Finlay Cooper died shortly before his second birthday in January 2002

As well as providing short breaks for youngsters, Main offers respite care for their families.

The donation will go towards helping them move into bigger premises close to Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium, and their new base will be named in Finlay's honour.

Helen Jaques, from Main, said: "This is amazing. It's the best thing that's happened in the charity's history.

"We're hoping it's going to be a beacon for the North East."

The Coopers announced in December they would be winding down the fund and appealed for suggestions for "legacy" projects to support.

Mr Cooper made more than 300 appearances for Middlesbrough across two spells between 1984 and 2006.

He also played for Millwall, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland before retiring in 2006.

He later acted as caretaker manager of Middlesbrough and Bradford City before becoming boss of Hartlepool United between 2013 and 2014.