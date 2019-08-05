Image copyright Famly photograph Image caption John Littlewood died from head injuries

Three men arrested over the death of a man found with serious head injuries in a County Durham house, have been released pending further inquiries.

John Littlewood, 36, was discovered in the property on Third Street in Blackhall Colliery, on 30 July.

Two men aged 29 and another aged 31 were arrested on suspicion of murder three days later.

Durham Police said 50 officers were involved in the inquiry and a cordon around the house remained in place.