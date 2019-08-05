Tees

John Littlewood death: Trio released in murder inquiry

  • 5 August 2019
John Littlewood Image copyright Famly photograph
Image caption John Littlewood died from head injuries

Three men arrested over the death of a man found with serious head injuries in a County Durham house, have been released pending further inquiries.

John Littlewood, 36, was discovered in the property on Third Street in Blackhall Colliery, on 30 July.

Two men aged 29 and another aged 31 were arrested on suspicion of murder three days later.

Durham Police said 50 officers were involved in the inquiry and a cordon around the house remained in place.
Image caption A cordon remains in place at the house on Third Street

