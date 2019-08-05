A man has been charged with drink-driving after a woman died in a crash on the A1(M) in County Durham.

The woman was a passenger in a Toyota Auris that collided with a Ford Transit van on the southbound carriageway near Newton Aycliffe on 2 August.

Three other people, including an 11-year-old boy, were injured.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with drink-driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking.

He is due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court later.