Man charged with drink-driving after A1(M) fatal crash
- 5 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with drink-driving after a woman died in a crash on the A1(M) in County Durham.
The woman was a passenger in a Toyota Auris that collided with a Ford Transit van on the southbound carriageway near Newton Aycliffe on 2 August.
Three other people, including an 11-year-old boy, were injured.
A 34-year-old man has been charged with drink-driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking.
He is due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court later.