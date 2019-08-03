Image caption The competition is taking place in Darlington's Market Cross

Town criers from around the UK are battling it out for a national title.

The Loyal Company of Town Criers British Championships is held in different towns annually and this year Darlington is hosting proceedings.

Competitors must ring a bell, cry "Oyez, Oyez, Oyez", which is aimed at "demanding attention", then shout out a celebration of their home town.

They also have to make a proclamation on a given subject, which this year is the town's markets past and present.

About 14 criers are taking part and the winner will be announced later.

Councillor Paul Howell, cabinet member for leisure and local environment at Darlington Borough Council, said: "As the topic concerns our markets, I am confident that this event will bring interest in our town from visitors, and we can showcase our future plans for the Victorian Market to encourage them to become regular visitors."