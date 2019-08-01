A man's body has been discovered in a house in County Durham.

John Littlewood, 36, was found in a bedroom at a property on Third Street, Blackhall Colliery, on Tuesday evening.

It is believed he died from head injuries, Durham Police said. No arrests have been made and a cordon remains in place.

Det Supt Kevin Weir described the death as "tragic" and said Mr Littlewood's family is being supported as the investigation continues.

He added: "I know many people in the village will be shocked and saddened by what has happened, and I understand their concerns.

"We are working as quickly as we can, while conducting a thorough investigation, to establish exactly what has happened.

"A team of detectives are carrying out inquiries in the area and there will be extra patrols over the next few days to provide reassurance."