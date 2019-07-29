Tees

Guisborough collision: Driver admits causing death crash

  • 29 July 2019
Sarah Liddell from Marske. Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT
Image caption Sarah Liddell from Marske was driving at the time of the crash

A man has admitted causing the death of woman and her father in a crash in Guisborough.

Michael Liddell, 68, and his 41-year-old daughter Sarah, died after the crash on the A171 at Guisborough on 13 June.

Bulgarian-national Mario Dzhambazov, 18, who had been living in Whitby, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving at Teesside Crown Court.

He will be sentenced on 9 September.

Dzhambazov, who appeared via videolink from Durham Prison, also pleaded guilty to one count of driving without insurance.

Judge Simon Bourne-Arton told him he was facing a "substantial sentence of imprisonment" and remanded him in custody until the sentencing hearing.

