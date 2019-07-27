Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across north-east England

Flood warnings are in place across Middlesbrough Becks following heavy rainfall overnight.

The Environment Agency (EA) said river levels are high and will rise and fall throughout the day, leading to possible flooding of low lying land near the rivers.

The main areas of concern are around Marton West, Ormesby, Newham, Middle and Spencer Beck.

The EA said its teams in the area have cleared blockages from debris screens.

It added "flooding could occur at any time on 27 July but most likely between 09:30 and 15:00 BST".

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across the North-East.