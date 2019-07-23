Image caption Emergency services were called to the property on Keith Road

A 19-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to murdering her father.

Colin Brady, 49, was found with what police described as significant injuries at a property on Keith Road in the Grove Hill area of Middlesbrough on 20 June, and later died.

Jessica Breeze, from Lunebeck Walk, Thornaby, appeared before Teesside Crown Court where she denied a charge of murder.

She was granted conditional bail and a trial date was set for 20 January 2020.