Jessica Breeze, 19, pleads not guilty to father's murder
- 23 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 19-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to murdering her father.
Colin Brady, 49, was found with what police described as significant injuries at a property on Keith Road in the Grove Hill area of Middlesbrough on 20 June, and later died.
Jessica Breeze, from Lunebeck Walk, Thornaby, appeared before Teesside Crown Court where she denied a charge of murder.
She was granted conditional bail and a trial date was set for 20 January 2020.