Image copyright Cygnet Image caption The home's provider Cygnet said it was "deeply shocked" by McNulty's actions

A care worker has admitted ill-treating two people at a home which supports men with autism and learning difficulties.

Sean McNulty, 36, of Finchale Crescent, Darlington, was charged with two counts of ill-treatment or wilful neglect between February and March at the Newbus Grange Hospital near the town.

He will appear at Teesside Crown Court for sentencing at a future date.

The home's provider Cygnet said it was "deeply shocked" by McNulty's actions.

Cygnet also managed Whorlton Hall hospital in County Durham when a BBC Panorama programme exposed abuse and mistreatment earlier this year.

That has since been closed down.

The care watchdog, the Care Quality Commission (CQC), has suspended Newbus Grange's rating. Previously it was "outstanding".

A Cygnet spokesperson said it alerted all the relevant authorities, including the CQC, social workers and the police, as soon as they were told of his behaviour.

"He was immediately suspended and then dismissed following an internal inquiry," the spokesperson added.

"The safety and care of our service users, some of the most vulnerable in our society, is of paramount importance and we have zero tolerance of unprofessional conduct towards them.

"We have a robust and clear whistleblowing policy in place across all our services whereby any member of staff with any safeguarding concerns can report them in complete confidence.

"Any concerns raised are dealt with immediately and escalated to the highest levels of the organisation."