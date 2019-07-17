Image caption Chapman and Sons closed shortly after the salmonella outbreak

Bosses of a butcher's shop accused of selling meat contaminated with salmonella have had the case against them dropped.

Anthony and John Stewart, who ran Chapman and Sons in Blackhall Colliery, County Durham, denied failing to comply with food safety and hygiene rules.

It followed an outbreak of salmonella poisoning last year which was linked to the death of a 66-year-old man.

At Durham Crown Court, prosecutors offered no evidence against them.

The court was told there was no reasonable chance of a conviction.

There were 19 confirmed cases of salmonella and three suspected cases in East Durham and Hartlepool in early 2018.

At the time, Public Health England said several of the people who were ill had eaten pre-cooked meats from Chapman and Sons.

In March last year, the shop announced it was to close permanently.