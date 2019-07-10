Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The snake is understood to be just a few weeks old

A 12-inch (30cm) snake has been found "abandoned" at a McDonald's branch on Teesside.

The reptile was discovered in a closed plastic tub at 23:00 BST on Saturday by a staff member at Middlesbrough's Cambridge Road restaurant.

The worker took it home until an RSPCA inspector was sent out.

The charity's Shane Lynn, who collected the corn snake, warned of a continuing problem with exotic pets being dumped by their owners.

It is believed the snake was about three weeks old.

"A kind member of staff took him home until I was able to get to them," Mr Lynn said.

"It looks as though he's been abandoned by someone who can no longer provide him with the care he needs.

"Unfortunately this is something we often see happening with exotic pets such as reptiles - and reports of animals being abandoned are at their highest this time of year."

Image copyright Google Image caption The snake was found in a closed tub in the eating area of the restaurant

An RSPCA spokeswoman added the snake had been taken in by a specialist to be cared for.

If its owner cannot be traced it will be re-homed.