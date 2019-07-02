Image copyright Nick Holden Image caption Taylor Williams had a history of self-harming, the inquest heard

Staffing levels were "very high" at the time a self-harming teenager was found dead at a County Durham secure children's home, an inquest has heard.

Taylor Williams, from Worcester, was found in her room at the Aycliffe Secure Centre in February 2017 with a ligature around her neck.

A jury has been told the 17-year-old had self-harmed "for some time".

Manager Selwyn Morgans said there were 27 young people in residence at the time, but enough staff to cater for 42.

Taylor, who was under the care of Worcestershire County Council, had been at the centre in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, since July 2016.

The centre provides support for vulnerable children.

She told staff at about 13:00 GMT on 18 February she was going to her room because she "felt tired".

She was found unconscious almost four hours later with a ligature round her neck.

She was taken to hospital where she was declared dead.

Image caption Aycliffe Secure Centre is a facility for at-risk youngsters

Mr Morgans told the inquest the centre was a "children's home with a wall around it".

But he said staff tried to create the atmosphere of the "average family home" with their approach being "that of an exceptional parent".

Mr Morgans said: "For every child there are two members of staff.

"At the time of Taylor's death there were 27 young people at the centre but enough staff to cater for 42 residents."

He said someone in "imminent threat" of harming themselves would be constantly checked on for a period of a days or weeks, but he said "we are not resourced to do that routinely".

The inquest continues.