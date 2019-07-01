Image caption Aycliffe Secure Centre is a facility for at-risk youngsters

A teenager with a history of self-harming was found unconscious at her secure home before being declared dead, an inquest has heard.

Taylor Williams, of Worcester, had self-harmed "for some time" before moving to the Aycliffe Secure Centre in County Durham.

The 17-year-old was moved to the facility following "concerns for her safety", coroner Tanyka Rawden said.

Crook Civic Centre heard she was found in her room on 18 February 2017.

She had been at the centre in Newton Aycliffe, which provides support for vulnerable children, since July 2016 but her issues continued, the jury was told.

Having told staff at about 13:00 GMT she was going to her room because she "felt tired", she was found unconscious almost four hours later with something wrapped around her neck.

Workers called 999 and she was taken to Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital where she was declared dead.

Ms Rawden told the court holding the inquest in front of a jury was necessary as she died in secure accommodation.

The inquest, which is scheduled to run until July 12, continues.