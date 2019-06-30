Image copyright Google Image caption Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Foundation Trust is taking "urgent action"

A mental health hospital for young people has had admissions temporarily suspended by a health watchdog.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it had taken action "to protect the safety and welfare of residents" at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.

The CQC said it could not give further details until its report was published.

The Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust said it was "taking immediate and urgent actions" to address concerns raised by the CQC.

Chief executive Colin Martin said: "Alternative arrangements for the care of individuals who might require admission have been made with the support of neighbouring Trusts and NHS England."

A note on the hospital's page on the CQC website said the watchdog had "suspended the ratings for child and adolescent mental health wards on this page while we investigate concerns about this service".

Disciplinary action

Concerns were first raised with the trust in November and an investigation overseen by the CQC was launched.

In March it was then revealed 13 members of staff were facing disciplinary proceedings over the alleged ill treatment of patients.

These were among 20 who had been suspended over claims they used "non-approved" techniques.

The other seven were to be retrained before returning to work.

The trust has been told it needs to make urgent to improvements to the recording of observations, risk assessments and staffing levels.

It says patient safety and welfare is a priority and it is working closely with the CQC.