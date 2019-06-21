Woman arrested over death of man in Middlesbrough
21 June 2019
A 19-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man on Teesside.
He was found by police with serious injuries at a house on Middlesbrough's Keith Road at about 23:15 BST on Thursday and was later pronounced dead.
Cleveland Police said the suspect remains in custody.
Officers have not released any details about the cause of death or the man's age.