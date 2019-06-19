Image copyright Family photo Image caption Michael Phillips suffered "significant" injuries, police said

A second man has been charged with the murder of a man who was found with what police called "significant injuries".

Michael Phillips, 39, was discovered in a house on Rydal Street, Hartlepool, on 10 June.

A 31-year-old man from the town has appeared at Teesside Crown Court charged with murder, burglary and possessing a weapon.

A 44-year-old man previously appeared in court charged with murder and actual bodily harm.

He is also charged with burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

Seven other men aged between 30 and 54 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Six have been released under investigation and one has been released with no further action.

A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.