Guisborough collision: Driver charged over death crash
- 15 June 2019
A man has been charged in connection with the death of woman and her father in a crash in Guisborough.
Michael Liddell, 68, died at the scene of the collision at the roundabout junction with Middlesbrough Road and the A171 on 13 June.
His daughter Sarah Liddell, 41, was injured and died the next day.
Mario Dzhambazov, 18, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
He is also accused of driving without insurance and driving without a licence.