Michael Phillips suffered significant injuries, police said

A man has been charged with murdering a man whose body was found in a house in Hartlepool.

Michael Phillips, 39, suffered what police described as "significant injuries" at the property on Rydal Street on Monday.

A 44-year-old man will appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with murder.

He has also been charged with burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, and with actual bodily harm.

Seven other men aged between 30 and 54 were arrested on suspicion of murder; five have been released while inquiries continue, and two others with no further action.

A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.