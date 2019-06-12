Hartlepool death: Six murder arrests after body found
- 12 June 2019
Six men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found inside a house.
The 39-year-old's body was discovered inside a property on Rydal Street, Hartlepool at 21:00 BST on Monday after reports of a disturbance.
Cleveland Police said six men, aged between 30 and 54, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Another man, 26, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They are all in police custody.