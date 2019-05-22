Image caption Natalie Purvis was not allowed in the library last week with her daughter Anaisah Grace Thompson

A mother studying at Teesside University has said she may transfer after its library introduced a new policy banning children.

In April, the university stopped students accompanied by children from studying in the library, but said they could bring them when returning books.

Second-year student Natalie Purvis, 36, said there was a "lack of support" for parent learners.

The University enforced the change after noise complaints from students.

Last week, Miss Purvis was refused access with her seven-month-old daughter and is now looking elsewhere to complete her fine art course.

The new policy directs parent learners studying for long periods of time to other parts of the campus.

The university now directs parent learners to other parts of the campus to study

Children were previously allowed into the space before 19:00.

"There has been a change in policy without consulting those impacted," Miss Purvis said.

"I'm looking to transfer to Sunderland, as I now can't go into Teesside on an ad-hoc basis."

Teesside University said parents with accompanied children could enter the library for "short periods of time" to return books.

A spokeswoman for Teesside University said: "There are various alternative spaces on campus for students with children to sit and study for longer periods.

"The changes were published on social media, on the website and via prominent notices in the library."

The university has agreed to keep the new policy under review.