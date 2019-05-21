Image caption Linda Stannard is completing a PhD in fine art

An arts student is seeking stories from people who lived on streets that have now been demolished.

Linda Stannard is preparing a PhD thesis on Middlesbrough's Jewel Streets, which were torn down in 2016.

Mrs Stannard, 71, who went back to university five years ago after the death of her husband, said she wanted to document what life was like on Amber, Ruby, Emerald and Pearl Streets.

Almost 100 houses were cleared in the project that made way for parking.

Image caption The Jewel Streets have been cleared to make room for a car park

Mrs Stannard said: "I want to find out about the lives of people who lived there between the 1960s and 2016.

"What was the community like and how did they feel about their houses being demolished?"

Mrs Stannard, a retried art teacher who lives near Richmond, plans to write a thesis on living in the streets as part of her fine art PhD at Teesside University.

She can be contacted by emailing l.stannard@tees.ac.uk.