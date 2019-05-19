Image caption Ironworks remains were found under the construction site

A town's former ironworks is believed to have been unearthed by construction workers building a business park.

Several 19th Century brick structures were found during work on Middlesbrough's £22.6m Tees Advanced Manufacturing Park.

The find had been anticipated before work began, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The site had been occupied by the Newport Iron Works, which opened in 1864.

Middlesbrough Council said the site was "subject to ongoing archaeological investigation in light of its historical significance".

"Remains associated with the former ironworks are being recorded and assessed by Durham University and their findings will be published in due course," a spokesman said.